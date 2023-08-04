KeyCorp Comments on Trinity Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trinity Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Trinity Industries’ current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Trinity Industries’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TRN. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Trinity Industries from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Trinity Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $26.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Trinity Industries has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $31.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.41.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.09). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Trinity Industries Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 21,168 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,573,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,591,000 after buying an additional 96,434 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 339.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 940,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,172,000 after purchasing an additional 139,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Industries

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.