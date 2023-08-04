KeyCorp Comments on Trinity Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trinity Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Trinity Industries’ current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Trinity Industries’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on TRN. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Trinity Industries from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.
Trinity Industries Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $26.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Trinity Industries has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $31.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.41.
Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.09). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Trinity Industries Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.64%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 21,168 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,573,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,591,000 after buying an additional 96,434 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 339.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 940,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,172,000 after purchasing an additional 139,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.
About Trinity Industries
Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.
