Kim K.W. Rucker Sells 6,000 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stock

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC stock opened at $136.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.63. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.89%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MPC. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $135.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.31.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPC. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 18,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

