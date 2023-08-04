Kineta, Inc. (NASDAQ:KA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kineta, Inc. (NASDAQ:KA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the June 30th total of 32,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kineta

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kineta by 111.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 19,535 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kineta during the first quarter worth $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kineta during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kineta during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. 3.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kineta in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Kineta Trading Up 8.6 %

Shares of Kineta stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Kineta has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $15.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.21.

Kineta (NASDAQ:KA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Kineta will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

About Kineta

Kineta, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies in the field of immuno-oncology, cancer, neurology, and arenaviruses. The company is developing KVA12123, an anti-VISTA antagonist mAb immunotherapy, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, ovarian cancer, colorectal cancer, colon cancer, pancreatic cancer, and gastric cancer.

