Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,557 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.9% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after buying an additional 44,278 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.9% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after acquiring an additional 13,605 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 804,001 shares of company stock valued at $25,426,352 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $128.45 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $133.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.