L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) Short Interest Update

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the June 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of L Catterton Asia Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCAA. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,047,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $792,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 483,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 290,564 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $5,113,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 49.6% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 89,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 29,569 shares in the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ LCAA opened at $10.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.32. L Catterton Asia Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $10.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.14 million, a PE ratio of 150.59 and a beta of 0.01.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Company Profile

L Catterton Asia Acquisition ( NASDAQ:LCAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring business in the consumer technology sectors in Asia.

