LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 52.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 758,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,904 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 4.1% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $78,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $16,688,000. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $128.45 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $133.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.24 and a 200-day moving average of $109.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,432.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 804,001 shares of company stock worth $25,426,352 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

