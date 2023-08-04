Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) CAO Christina Corrreia Sells 1,627 Shares

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,298.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,364.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $693.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.46. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $726.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $636.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $553.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 20.82%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 211.5% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $848,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 41.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 13.2% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LRCX. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $505.00 to $725.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.47.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

