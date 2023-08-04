Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Insider Sells $652,310.37 in Stock

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $652,310.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,597.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $102.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.61. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.52. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.91 and a 12-month high of $117.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 84.65% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamb Weston

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,741 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 17,726 shares during the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on LW. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.40.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

