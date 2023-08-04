Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Insider Sells $652,310.37 in Stock

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $652,310.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,597.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE LW opened at $102.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.61. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.52. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.91 and a 12-month high of $117.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.
Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 84.65% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamb Weston
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,741 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 17,726 shares during the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have commented on LW. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.40.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Lamb Weston
About Lamb Weston
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
Read More
