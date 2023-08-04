Lane Generational LLC Purchases 5,927 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lane Generational LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,437 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 7.2% of Lane Generational LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lane Generational LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $426,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $660,964,000 after buying an additional 1,286,797 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $207,350,000 after acquiring an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. CICC Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $1,960,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,562,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,305 shares of company stock worth $8,606,808. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $128.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 306.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.95 and its 200 day moving average is $110.71.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.