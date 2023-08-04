Lcnb Corp Buys 295 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lcnb Corp grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.1% of Lcnb Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $128.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $133.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 804,001 shares of company stock worth $25,426,352 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.19.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

