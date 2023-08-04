Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Major Shareholder Douglas M. Shipley Sells 17,400 Shares

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $406,986.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,971,783 shares in the company, valued at $69,510,004.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
LEGH stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $548.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.85. Legacy Housing Co. has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $25.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.46.
Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $52.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.93 million. On average, research analysts predict that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.
Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.
