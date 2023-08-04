Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Major Shareholder Douglas M. Shipley Sells 17,400 Shares

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $406,986.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,971,783 shares in the company, valued at $69,510,004.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Legacy Housing Stock Performance

LEGH stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $548.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.85. Legacy Housing Co. has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $25.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.46.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $52.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.93 million. On average, research analysts predict that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 196,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Legacy Housing in the 4th quarter worth $1,342,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Legacy Housing in the 4th quarter worth $536,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter worth $1,733,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 34,689 shares in the last quarter. 25.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

Featured Articles

