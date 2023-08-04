Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Major Shareholder Douglas M. Shipley Sells 17,400 Shares

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $406,986.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,971,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,510,004.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Legacy Housing Price Performance

LEGH stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $25.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.46. The firm has a market cap of $548.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.93 million. As a group, analysts expect that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Legacy Housing

About Legacy Housing

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 28.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 30.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 31,109 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 460,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 39,993 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 44.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.