Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Major Shareholder Douglas M. Shipley Sells 17,400 Shares

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $406,986.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,971,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,510,004.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Legacy Housing Price Performance
LEGH stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $25.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.46. The firm has a market cap of $548.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.85.
Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.93 million. As a group, analysts expect that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Legacy Housing
About Legacy Housing
Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Legacy Housing
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.