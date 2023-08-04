Legend Gold (CVE:LGN) Given a C$2.20 Price Target by Eight Capital Analysts

Legend Gold (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$2.20 price objective by equities research analysts at Eight Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 111.54% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$1.35 price target on Legend Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Get Legend Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Legend Gold

Legend Gold Stock Up 6.1 %

About Legend Gold

Shares of CVE:LGN opened at C$1.04 on Wednesday. Legend Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.73 and a twelve month high of C$1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.41.

(Get Free Report)

Legend Gold Corp. is a Canada-based mineral exploration company exploring for gold in the Republic of Mali. The Company’s projects include Diba Project, which is located at West Mali, over 10 kilometers south of Sadiola Gold Mine; Lakanfla Project, which is located at West Mali, and Pitiangoma Project and Tabakorole Project, which are located in Southern Mali.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.