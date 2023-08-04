LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Stock Holdings Increased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 325.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 120,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91,777 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 11.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,111,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,527 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 348.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,405,000 after acquiring an additional 905,980 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,172,000 after acquiring an additional 725,484 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in LendingClub by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,635,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 641,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in LendingClub by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,255,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,051,000 after purchasing an additional 494,294 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Cutler purchased 7,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,940.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LC. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of LendingClub from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingClub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.92.

Shares of NYSE LC opened at $7.59 on Friday. LendingClub Co. has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $15.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.63. The company has a market capitalization of $824.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.41 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

