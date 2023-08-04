Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) Insider Vinay Kumar Abrol Purchases 867 Shares

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Free Report) insider Vinay Kumar Abrol bought 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 621 ($7.97) per share, with a total value of £5,384.07 ($6,912.40).

Vinay Kumar Abrol also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 10th, Vinay Kumar Abrol sold 7,157 shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 649 ($8.33), for a total value of £46,448.93 ($59,634.01).

LON LIO opened at GBX 627 ($8.05) on Friday. Liontrust Asset Management PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 619.90 ($7.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,300 ($16.69). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 719.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 926.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of £407.17 million, a PE ratio of 1,027.87, a P/E/G ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be issued a GBX 50 ($0.64) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Liontrust Asset Management’s previous dividend of $22.00. This represents a dividend yield of 6.51%. Liontrust Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11,803.28%.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 1,150 ($14.76) to GBX 1,040 ($13.35) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

