Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 100,697.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,811,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,551,259,000 after purchasing an additional 50,761,361 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,666,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $133,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,233 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 2,795,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,835 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 486.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 478,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,465,000 after purchasing an additional 396,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,345,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $167,983,000 after acquiring an additional 342,415 shares during the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Up 0.6 %

MMP stock opened at $65.47 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $66.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.41.

Magellan Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The business had revenue of $869.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.0475 per share. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

