Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Shares Gap Up to $22.19

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.19, but opened at $23.14. Magnolia Oil & Gas shares last traded at $22.39, with a volume of 535,531 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MGY. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Up 4.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.35.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $308.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.86 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 46.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 13.26%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 46,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 13,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

