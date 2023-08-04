Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 11th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mammoth Energy Services Stock Up 1.0 %

Mammoth Energy Services stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.88. Mammoth Energy Services has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $8.79. The company has a market cap of $238.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TUSK. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Mammoth Energy Services in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Institutional Trading of Mammoth Energy Services

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mammoth Energy Services during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 106.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,272 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 123,800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, and networks and substation facilities, including engineering, design, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

Further Reading

