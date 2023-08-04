Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Sets New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $111.01 and last traded at $111.58, with a volume of 188029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.85.

The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.88%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VAC. StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $223.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 109.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.66 and its 200-day moving average is $136.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

