Martin Capital Advisors LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Martin Capital Advisors LLP lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,861 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 24.8% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,828,198.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,301 shares in the company, valued at $74,828,198.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,305 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,808 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $128.91 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.56.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

