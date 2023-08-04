Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) EVP Sells $618,510.33 in Stock

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) EVP Jonathan Anschell sold 29,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $618,510.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,663.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mattel Trading Down 3.5 %

Mattel stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.71. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $24.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mattel

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Mattel by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 221,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 161,562 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Mattel in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,704,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 35,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAT shares. TheStreet raised Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mattel from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Mattel from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.11.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Further Reading

