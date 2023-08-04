McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $435.50 and last traded at $429.29, with a volume of 169350 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $413.07.

The company reported $7.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.83 EPS.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total transaction of $510,573.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,617.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,237,511.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,076 shares of company stock valued at $14,231,719. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,581,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 13.8% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 1.9% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Trading Up 5.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $406.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.36. The firm has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.60.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

