MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Shares Gap Up to $11.12

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.12, but opened at $11.56. MedAvail shares last traded at $12.59, with a volume of 1,870 shares traded.

MedAvail Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.43.

Get MedAvail alerts:

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter. MedAvail had a negative return on equity of 211.71% and a negative net margin of 150.00%.

Institutional Trading of MedAvail

About MedAvail

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MedAvail in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in MedAvail by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 32,178 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MedAvail in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in MedAvail in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,572,000.

(Get Free Report)

MedAvail Holdings, Inc, a technology-enabled retail pharmacy technology and services company, develops and commercializes self-service pharmacy, mobile application, and kiosk solutions in the United States and Canada. It offers a pharmacy technology solution, including the MedAvail MedCenter, which enables on-site pharmacy in medical clinics, retail store locations, employer sites with and without onsite clinics, and other location where onsite prescription dispensing is desired, as well as establishes an audio-visual connection to a live pharmacist enabling prescription drug dispensing to occur directly to a patient with real-time supervision by a pharmacist.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MedAvail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedAvail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.