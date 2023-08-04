MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $17.88 and last traded at $17.56, with a volume of 326622 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.90.
The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.51 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 72.70%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.
MGIC Investment Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.39%.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTG. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,026,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,614,000 after buying an additional 235,120 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 149,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 20,409 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 382,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 40,501 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31.
MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.
