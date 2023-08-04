Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,224 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 4.5% of First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $38,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 1.3% in the first quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co raised its position in Microsoft by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 1,645 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,331 shares of company stock valued at $21,994,328. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $326.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $337.16 and a 200-day moving average of $297.13. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.76.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

