Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $38.18, but opened at $41.95. Modine Manufacturing shares last traded at $43.98, with a volume of 296,703 shares trading hands.

The auto parts company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.42. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $622.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.10 million.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Larry Oscar Moore sold 17,742 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $560,292.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,471.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Larry Oscar Moore sold 17,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $560,292.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,471.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 15,255 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $459,633.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,604 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,068.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Modine Manufacturing

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Modine Manufacturing Trading Up 13.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.28.

About Modine Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.