Mullen Automotive Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MULN)

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 61,793 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 71% compared to the average daily volume of 36,117 call options.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mullen Automotive
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Drake & Associates LLC raised its stake in Mullen Automotive by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Mullen Automotive by 299.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 776,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 582,505 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mullen Automotive by 297.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,847,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600,139 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mullen Automotive by 296.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,843,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 19,321,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000.
Mullen Automotive Trading Up 12.0 %
NASDAQ MULN opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.01. The company has a market cap of $87.82 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.20. Mullen Automotive has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $23.37.
Mullen Automotive Company Profile
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
