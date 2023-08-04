Murphy Oil Co. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.29. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $841.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MUR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Murphy Oil from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

Shares of MUR opened at $43.33 on Thursday. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $31.24 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 229,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after acquiring an additional 94,371 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 9.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 30,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,941,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 37.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $509,530.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,192.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 13.63%.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

