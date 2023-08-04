Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) CEO Acquires $510,000.00 in Stock

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) CEO Adena T. Friedman acquired 10,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,672,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,288,218. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Nasdaq Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NDAQ opened at $49.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.64. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $69.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.85 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Stories

