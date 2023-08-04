National Bank Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share.
Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$306.34 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 34.71%.
TSE:CG opened at C$7.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$5.18 and a 52 week high of C$10.28.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently -22.76%.
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.
