Nauticus Robotics (KITT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. On average, analysts expect Nauticus Robotics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nauticus Robotics Price Performance

NASDAQ KITT opened at $1.95 on Friday. Nauticus Robotics has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nauticus Robotics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KITT. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nauticus Robotics during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nauticus Robotics by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,183 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nauticus Robotics during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nauticus Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KITT. Chardan Capital downgraded Nauticus Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Nauticus Robotics from $5.25 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Nauticus Robotics Company Profile

Nauticus Robotics, Inc develops and provides ocean robots, software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; and Argonaut, a derivative product of the Aquanaut that is used for non-industrial and government applications.

