Nauticus Robotics (KITT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. On average, analysts expect Nauticus Robotics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Nauticus Robotics Price Performance
NASDAQ KITT opened at $1.95 on Friday. Nauticus Robotics has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.65.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KITT. Chardan Capital downgraded Nauticus Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Nauticus Robotics from $5.25 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.
Nauticus Robotics, Inc develops and provides ocean robots, software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; and Argonaut, a derivative product of the Aquanaut that is used for non-industrial and government applications.
