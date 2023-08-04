Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) EVP Sells $380,200.00 in Stock

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $380,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 404,056 shares in the company, valued at $7,681,104.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Navient Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $18.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.26. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 12.78, a current ratio of 12.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.43. Navient Co. has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $19.69.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.53 million. Navient had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navient Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navient

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Navient in the first quarter valued at $236,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Navient in the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Navient by 36.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 180,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 48,483 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Navient by 5.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,019,000 after buying an additional 491,644 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NAVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Navient from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Compass Point lowered their target price on Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.05.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

