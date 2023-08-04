Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) EVP Sells $380,200.00 in Stock

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $380,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 404,056 shares in the company, valued at $7,681,104.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $18.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.26. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 12.78, a current ratio of 12.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.43. Navient Co. has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $19.69.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.53 million. Navient had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Navient in the first quarter valued at $236,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Navient in the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Navient by 36.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 180,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 48,483 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Navient by 5.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,019,000 after buying an additional 491,644 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NAVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Navient from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Compass Point lowered their target price on Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.05.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

