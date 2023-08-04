Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Navient were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Navient by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,019,000 after acquiring an additional 491,644 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Navient by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,113,000 after buying an additional 467,779 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Navient during the 1st quarter valued at $4,611,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Navient by 290.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 330,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,857,000 after buying an additional 245,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 603,214.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 168,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 168,900 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $18.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.26. Navient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 12.78, a current ratio of 12.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.43.

Navient Announces Dividend

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.06). Navient had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on NAVI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Navient from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Navient has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.05.

Insider Activity at Navient

In other news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $380,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 404,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,681,104.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

