Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Up to $21.45

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.45, but opened at $22.90. Nayax shares last traded at $22.90, with a volume of 350 shares.

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Nayax in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.09.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Nayax had a negative net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. The company had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nayax during the 1st quarter worth about $11,667,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nayax in the 1st quarter worth about $1,692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nayax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,107,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Nayax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Nayax in the 1st quarter valued at about $719,000. Institutional investors own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Meter Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

