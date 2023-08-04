NCR (NYSE:NCR) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $25.72, but opened at $27.34. NCR shares last traded at $27.23, with a volume of 220,340 shares traded.

The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. NCR had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get NCR alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Institutional Trading of NCR

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCR. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 3,422.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in NCR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in NCR in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 42.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of NCR by 350.6% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

NCR Stock Up 11.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day moving average is $24.61.

NCR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.