NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $7.66 and last traded at $7.82, with a volume of 247308 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.

The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.11). NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NRDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on NerdWallet from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on NerdWallet from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered NerdWallet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on NerdWallet from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on NerdWallet from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Insider Transactions at NerdWallet

In other NerdWallet news, insider Kevin Yuann sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $25,622.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,234.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen bought 30,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $258,422.44. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 685,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,744,297.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Yuann sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $25,622.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,527 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,234.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NerdWallet

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRDS. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in NerdWallet during the first quarter worth $61,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in NerdWallet by 1,094.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in NerdWallet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in NerdWallet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in NerdWallet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $748.79 million, a PE ratio of 979.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.87.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

Featured Articles

