New Century AIM VCT 2 PLC (LON:NCA2) Insider Michael David Barnard Sells 204,842 Shares of Stock

New Century AIM VCT 2 PLC (LON:NCA2 – Get Free Report) insider Michael David Barnard sold 204,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.50), for a total value of £79,888.38 ($102,565.64).

New Century AIM VCT 2 Stock Down 3.6 %

New Century AIM VCT 2 stock opened at GBX 47.25 ($0.61) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 48.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 53.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.00 and a beta of 0.12. New Century AIM VCT 2 PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 39.18 ($0.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 58 ($0.74).

Get New Century AIM VCT 2 alerts:

New Century AIM VCT 2 Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 5.1%. New Century AIM VCT 2’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,904.76%.

About New Century AIM VCT 2

New Century AIM VCT 2 PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in unlisted companies and qualifying companies primarily quoted on AIM. It invests in United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Century AIM VCT 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Century AIM VCT 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.