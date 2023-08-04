New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 1,000 Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLY. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,724,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,812,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,063,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,040,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,691,000 after purchasing an additional 322,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,515,000. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David C. Dobson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $94,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,760.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Down 0.6 %

WLY opened at $34.55 on Friday. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.14 and a beta of 0.99.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $526.13 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 482.76%.

John Wiley & Sons Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

