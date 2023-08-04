New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 2,300 Shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sotera Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sotera Health by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on Sotera Health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sotera Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of SHC opened at $17.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.92. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $20.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $220.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.70 million. Sotera Health had a negative net margin of 26.47% and a positive return on equity of 46.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing. It also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, and advisory services.

