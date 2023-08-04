New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 2,700 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 6.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after buying an additional 12,787 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 27.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nordstrom by 0.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JWN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. TheStreet cut Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Nordstrom Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of JWN stock opened at $22.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.70 and a 200-day moving average of $18.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $27.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.55, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.30.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 46.05% and a net margin of 0.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 690.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $679,624.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,108.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $679,624.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,108.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $487,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,202.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

