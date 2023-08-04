New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 292.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,304,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208,379 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Under Armour by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 170,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 37,553 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Under Armour by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Under Armour by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 233,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UA stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $11.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average is $8.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.63.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.

In other Under Armour news, insider Kevin A. Plank sold 16,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $98,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 482,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,957,424.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

