New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stock Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 406.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $37.13 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $49.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.39.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBWI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays raised shares of Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.89.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

