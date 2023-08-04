New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Invesco were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 18.8% in the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,404,885,000 after buying an additional 8,560,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384,917 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Invesco by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345,810 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,204,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $165,323,000 after purchasing an additional 319,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Invesco by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,041,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,659,000 after purchasing an additional 480,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IVZ shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.45.

Invesco Stock Performance

Invesco stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 25.97. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.74%.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

