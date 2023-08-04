New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $359,000 Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in WestRock were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on WRK shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on WestRock from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America raised WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WestRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WestRock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

WestRock Trading Up 6.1 %

NYSE:WRK opened at $34.54 on Friday. WestRock has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $43.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.62.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.26. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.63%.

WestRock Profile

(Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.