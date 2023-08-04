New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $376,000 Stock Position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,928 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,069 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 144.6% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,986 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,352 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Tripadvisor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $16.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.30 and a beta of 1.39. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.78.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The travel company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.75 million. Tripadvisor had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Tripadvisor Profile

(Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.