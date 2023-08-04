New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $388,000 Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBWI. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 406.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James cut Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays upgraded Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $37.13 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $49.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.62 and a 200-day moving average of $38.39.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.