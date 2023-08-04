New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XRAY shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.13.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $39.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.82. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.98 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently -11.74%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.