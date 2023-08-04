New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in News were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of News by 75.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,278,000 after acquiring an additional 276,730 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in News by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in News by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in News by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of News by 22.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 19,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

News Price Performance

Shares of News stock opened at $19.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. News Co. has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $21.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day moving average of $18.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. News had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of News in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

