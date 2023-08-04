New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 2,800 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1,416.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 390,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 364,707 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 33.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 105,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 26,280 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 21.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 103.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 91,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 46,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

PACW has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised PacWest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.75 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.08.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $9.01 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $30.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.61.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

