New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Xerox were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Xerox by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 560,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,315,000 after acquiring an additional 94,090 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Xerox in the 1st quarter valued at $604,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Xerox by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 12.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Xerox

In other news, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $175,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,406.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Xerox in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xerox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Xerox Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of XRX stock opened at $15.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Xerox Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.68.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -58.14%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Featured Articles

